Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that McGowan will miss some time after injuring his hamstring in Thursday's 26-3 loss to the Texans, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

McGowan went down with the injury while returning a kickoff in the first half of the Week 11 loss. The rookie seventh-round pick had been solidified as the top backup to starting running back Jonathan Taylor, but DJ Giddens is now positioned to serve as Taylor's top understudy for however long McGowan is sidelined. McGowan can be safely ruled out for the Week 12 game against the Giants, though a Week 13 bye could help the 25-year-old back avoid additional absences beyond that.