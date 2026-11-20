McGowan (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Texans, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

McGowan was injured just before halftime while returning a kickoff. He was deemed questionable to return at the beginning of the third quarter and subsequently was ruled out shortly thereafter. The rookie running back gained seven yards on three carries and caught his only target for one yard before exiting while adding 117 yards on three kickoff returns. Jonathan Taylor should continue to get most of the work at running back for the Colts for the rest of the game, and DJ Giddens should handle whatever backfield snaps that Taylor doesn't get.