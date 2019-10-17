Taylor (chest) is not present on Wednesday's injury report.

Taylor suffered the chest injury during the Week 5 game against the Chiefs, but he's good to go coming out of the bye week. The 22-year-old was promoted to the active roster prior to the contest and played 13 defensive snaps, and he could see a similar role Week 7 if Pierre Desir (hamstring) and Kenny Moore (knee) are unable to suit up.

