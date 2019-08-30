Colts' Shakial Taylor: Facing potential concussion

Taylor was removed from Thursday's preseason game against Cincinnati, joel reports.

It's unclear if Taylor officially entered the concussion protocol, but the injury potentially impacts his chances of making the Colts' 53-man roster.

