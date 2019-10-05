Play

The Colts promoted Taylor to the active roster Saturday.

Taylor has been on the Colts' practice squad for less then a week and he'll already get a shot on the big stage. The Colts need support in the secondary since cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (hip) is questionable and starting safeties Clayton Geathers (concussion) and Malik Hooker (knee) have been ruled out.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories