Colts' Shakial Taylor: Heads to active roster
The Colts promoted Taylor to the active roster Saturday.
Taylor has been on the Colts' practice squad for less then a week and he'll already get a shot on the big stage. The Colts need support in the secondary since cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (hip) is questionable and starting safeties Clayton Geathers (concussion) and Malik Hooker (knee) have been ruled out.
