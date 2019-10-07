Play

Taylor (chest) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs, George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.

Indianapolis is battling the injury bug in the secondary at the worst time, as it's hard enough to slow down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with all hands on deck. Taylor joins fellow cornerback Kenny Moore (knee) among Colts who are questionable to return.

