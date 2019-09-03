Taylor (head) was waived Saturday, went unclaimed on waivers and reverted to the Colts' injured reserve, Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Taylor sustained the injury in Thursday's preseason finale against the Bengals. The 22-year-old won't count against the Colts' active roster.

