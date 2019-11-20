Play

Taylor (ankle) will miss Thursday's game against the Texans.

Taylor missed practice all week, so his status ahead of Thursday's divisional matchup should not come as a surprise. The 22-year-old cornerback has only seen action in five games this season, meaning Taylor's absence won't have much of an impact on fantasy fortunes.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories