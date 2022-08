Leonard (back) was activated from the PUP list and is on the active 53-man roster, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Leonard has had back-to-back rough years on the health front, undergoing a small procedure on his ankle in July 2021 before having surgery to repair two discs in his back this June. The latter was performed because it was causing discomfort down his leg. Leonard can now return to practice, but it's still not clear if he'll be ready for Week 1.