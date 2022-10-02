Leonard is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Leonard has yet to play this season, but he logged three full practices during the week and is set for action. He will be a key addition to the middle of the Colts' defense and has tallied over 120 tackles in all four of his seasons as a pro.
