The Colts are expected to place Leonard (back) on injured reserve prior to Sunday's game in Las Vegas after he suffered a setback during Wednesday's practice Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Leonard, who sat out six of the Colts' first seven games before returning to action on limited snap counts for Week 8 and 9, will now miss an additional four games at a minimum as a result of his impending move to IR. The Colts have yet to provide an update on the severity of his setback, but Leonard is scheduled to undergo an MRI which should soon provide added clarity. While Leonard remains sidelined, E.J. Speed is expected to step in as the Colts' third linebacker alongside starters Bobby Okerere and Zaire Franklin.