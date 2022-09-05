The Colts will see how Leonard (back) progresses during practice this week before making a decision about his status for Sunday's season opener against the Texans, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Leonard plans to practice Wednesday through Friday and will likely come down to a game-time decision Sunday. There's a chance he could play, but the team is being cautious with the 2018 second-round pick, who's missed at least one game due to injury in each of his first four NFL seasons. Leonard has still managed to record at least 120 tackles in each of those campaigns, but he's never matched his impressive rookie year (163 tackles and seven sacks).