Colts head coach Frank Reich said Friday that Leonard (back) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

Leonard has been slowly working his way back to game action, logging full Wednesday practices in each of the first three weeks before eventually being ruled out. However, he appears to be getting close to making his 2022 debut, with Reich saying the linebacker had "three pretty good days" of practice this week. Leonard was a full participant in each session ahead of Week 4, the first time he's done that this season, but he still hasn't been cleared for Sunday's game.