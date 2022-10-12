Leonard (concussion) did not participate at practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Jacksonville.
Leonard missed Indianapolis' win at Denver in Week 5 with a concussion and a fractured nose, and he now appears to be in danger of missing a second consecutive game with the injury. If the three-time All-Pro is out again for Week 6, the Colts will probably continue to lean on Bobby Okereke and E.J. Speed alongside Zaire Franklin at linebacker.
More News
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Out with fractured nose, concussion•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Ruled out for Week 5•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Staying out Sunday•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: May have suffered concussion•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Active for season debut•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Eyeing season debut•