Leonard had 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 38-27 loss to the Saints.

It was the first time Leonard reached double-digit tackles this season and was the first time he hit that mark since Oct. 11, 2021. He's up to 46 tackles in seven games, but has yet to record a sack and hasn't done so since the 2020 season. Leonard will look to change that in Week 9 against the Panthers.