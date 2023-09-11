Leonard had eight total tackles and a tackle for a loss in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.
Leonard returned after playing just three games last season due to a back injury and after missing time with a concussion during the preseason. He played on 60 of the defense's 70 snaps, so he wasn't limited in his return. He looked fully healthy and back to his 2021 form as a top tackler from the linebacker spot.
