Leonard was injured in practice this week and is in the concussion protocol, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Leonard was expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Bears but is "dinged up," according to coach Shane Steichen. The three-time first-team All-Pro appeared in just three games last season and is looking to bounce back in 2023. Health just needs to cooperate. Leonard should be considered week-to-week.
More News
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Set to play•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Still making progress•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Practices on first day of camp•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Passes physical, not yet practicing•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Remains unavailable for practice•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Still making progress•