Leonard (back) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Leonard appears to be closing in on his season debut, and he's coming off his first full week of unrestricted practice. The star linebacker's absence has been notable for Indianapolis' defense, so if he's back on the field in even a limited capacity it will bode well. Official word on Leonard's status will be made available prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. E.T. kickoff.