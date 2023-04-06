Leonard said that he's feeling like his normal self again following the second back surgery that he received in November, per Kevin Bowen of The Fan.

Leonard missed 14 games in 2022 due to a combination of his nagging back issue, a concussion and a fractured nose, but it now sounds like the former All-Pro is finally starting to feel like his old self again. The 27-year-old originally underwent a procedure last offseason to repair two discs in his back, and it ultimately didn't address the primary cause for concern. Leonard then opted to receive a second surgery in November which appears to have done the trick, so as of now, it seems like the 230-pound linebacker has a solid chance at suiting up for the Colts' season opener later this fall.