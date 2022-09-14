Leonard (back) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice report.

Leonard logged a full practice Wednesday last week too before being limited Thursday and Friday. Per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis, he's expected to have a similar routine this week. The All-Pro linebacker underwent back surgery in June, and despite positive progress, Indianapolis has remained cautious with its stud linebacker. If Leonard is sidelined for a second straight contest, E.J. Speed would likely draw another start.

