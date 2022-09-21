Leonard (back) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice report.
Leonard is listed as a limited participant for a third straight Wednesday practice, but he's yet to suit up this season. The superstar linebacker has shown positive progress in his rehab, but Indianapolis has remained cautious. If Leonard is sidelined for a third consecutive contest, E.J. Speed would likely draw another start.
