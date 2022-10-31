Leonard had four total tackles and an interception in Sunday's loss to Washington.

Leonard came off the bench and played on 24 of the defense's 61 snaps. He was on a playing time limit as he works his way back from multiple injuries. Leonard started his season recovering from July back surgery, which kept him on the PUP list during training camp. When he returned in Week 4, he was forced to exit early after suffering a concussion and fractured nose and didn't return until Sunday. It wouldn't be surprising to see him move into the starting lineup and play significantly more snaps next week at New England.