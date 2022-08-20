The Colts are optimistic that Leonard (back) can be ready for their Week 1 matchup with the Lions, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Even if Leonard gets cleared for the opener, coach Frank Reich expects him to work his way back into things. Still, he was previously without a timeline to return, so this news is positive. The starting middle linebacker has had back-to-back rough years in terms of health, having undergone a small procedure on his ankle in July 2021and then having surgery to repair two discs in his back in June.