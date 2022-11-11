Leonard (back) is expected to be placed on the Colts' injured reserve, after he sustained a setback during Wednesday's practice Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Leonard, who returned in limited fashion in each of Indianapolis' last two games, suffered a setback during Wednesday's session and is now slated to miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve. The 27-year-old battled both back and ankle issues throughout the first half of the 2022 campaign, and he'll now likely undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his setback. While Leonard remains sidelined, E.J. Speed is expected to serve as the team's starting middle linebacker Sunday in Las Vegas.