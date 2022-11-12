Indianapolis placed Leonard (back) on its injured reserve list Saturday.
Leonard sat out six of the Colts' first seven games, but he apparently never got back to 100 percent before he returned for Weeks 8 and 9, as he'll now be forced to spend the next four games on the sideline. As long as the three-time All-Pro remains out, Zaire Franklin and Bobby Okereke should continue to do the majority of the heavy lifting at linebacker for Indianapolis.
