Head coach Frank Reich said that Leonard (concussion/nose/back), who has been ruled out for the Colts' Week 6 game against the Jaguars, is without a timeline for returning to the lineup, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. "I think he's making progress on his concussion. It's all related because of the [nasal] surgery. We really haven't had to press the [concussion]."

Leonard's recovery from the concussion and a recent surgery to address a fractured nose appear to be the greater concerns for the linebacker at this point than his back, which kept him from playing in the Colts' first three games following offseason surgery. He sustained the concussion and broken nose in his season debut Week 4 and will now miss his second straight game as a result. Based on Reich's comments, the Colts seem content to take Leonard's status on a week-by-week basis, so he could have an outside shot at making it back on the field for an Oct. 23 matchup with the Titans if he demonstrates meaningful progress in his recovery over the next few days.