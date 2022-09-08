Leonard (back) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
After logging a full practice session Wednesday, Leonard returned to the field Thursday in limited capacity. The All-Pro linebacker's Week 1 status has been up in the air throughout the summer, as he underwent back surgery in June and has since spent most of his time recovering. Leonard's return to practice is an encouraging sign, but Friday's session should provide more clarity regarding the 230-pounder's availability for Sunday's matchup against the Texans.
