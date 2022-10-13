Leonard (concussion/nose/back) didn't practice Thursday.
It's been a frustrating start to the season for Leonard, who was sidelined during the team's first three contests while recovering from back surgery. He was finally able to make his season debut in Week 4 versus the Titans, just to be ruled out after 16 snaps with a concussion. Leonard then missed last Thursday's game against the Colts due to the concussion and a broken nose, and his inability to practice yet this week doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up for Sunday's game against Jacksonville. If the 230-pounder is eventually ruled out this weekend, Bobby Okereke and Zaire Franklin are in line for heavy snap counts, while E.J. Speed figures to also be in the mix in Indianapolis' linebacker corps.
