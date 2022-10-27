Leonard (back) was a full participant in practice Thursday, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official site reports.
Leonard started his season still recovering from back surgery in July, which kept him on the PUP list during training camp. Then when he returned in Week 4, he was forced to exit early after suffering a concussion and fractured nose. The veteran linebacker has played just 16 snaps this season, but it appears he may finally be making another return to the field, as he's logged back-to-back full practices ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.