Leonard is being evaluated for a head injury Sunday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Leonard was in the midst of his season debut after not playing yet this season due to a back injury. He had recorded two tackles before exiting against the Titans. If he is unable to return E.J. Speed will likely see extra opportunity.
