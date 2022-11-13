Leonard (neck/back) is scheduled to meet with a specialist Monday to determine whether he can play again in the 2022 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Colts placed Leonard on injured reserve with a back injury Saturday, but he will consult neck surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins on Monday to determine whether to be shut down for the 2022 season and focus on a 2023 return. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Wednesday that Leonard could not complete practice due to a new development in nerve-related issues stemming from offseason surgery undergone back in June. The three-time All-Pro has just three appearances under his belt this year.