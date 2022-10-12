Leonard (concussion/nose) didn't participate in practice Wednesday.
Leonard missed Indianapolis' overtime victory in Denver last Thursday, and despite the longer turnaround for Week 6, the star linebacker doesn't look as though he's made much meaningful progress in his recovery from the concussion. He's also dealing with a fractured nose, and the two injuries could put him in danger of missing a second straight game Sunday against the Jaguars. The Colts will likely wait until after Friday's practice before determining Leonard's status for Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Out with fractured nose, concussion•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Ruled out for Week 5•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Staying out Sunday•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: May have suffered concussion•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Active for season debut•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Eyeing season debut•