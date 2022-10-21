Leonard (concussion/nose/back) has been ruled out for Week 7 versus the Titans, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Leonard will miss a third straight game after suffering a broken nose and undergoing surgery following the Colts' Week 4 loss to the Titans. Bobby Okereke and E.J. Speed will once again see increased snaps in Week 7 as Leonard shifts his focus to a potential return in Week 8.