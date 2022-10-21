Leonard (concussion/nose/back) has been ruled out for Week 7 versus the Titans, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Leonard will miss a third straight game after suffering a broken nose and undergoing surgery following the Colts' Week 4 loss to the Titans. Bobby Okereke and E.J. Speed will once again see increased snaps in Week 7 as Leonard shifts his focus to a potential return in Week 8.
More News
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Practicing on limited basis•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Lacks return timeline•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Won't play Week 6•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Logs another DNP•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Out with fractured nose, concussion•