Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday that Leonard (back) passed his physical, but the linebacker remains without a timeline to gain clearance for full practices, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Leonard only appeared in three games in 2022 before undergoing season-ending surgery on his back in November and then having a follow-up surgery in April. Indianapolis plans to be careful with the superstar linebacker and ease him back into practice slowly. The South Carolina State product collected All-Pro honors in each of his first four seasons in the NFL, so it's safe to say that when Leonard returns, he'll continue to be the cornerstone of the Colts defense.