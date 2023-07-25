Leonard (back) still has no timetable for his return, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Leonard only appeared in three games last season, having season-ending surgery on his back during November and another surgery this past April. Indianapolis plans to be careful with their superstar linebacker and ease him back into practice slowly. The South Carolina State product collected four All-Pro honors during his first four seasons in the NFL, so it's safe to say when Leonard returns, he'll continue to be the cornerstone of the Colts' defense.