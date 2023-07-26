Leonard (back) participated in individual, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills Wednesday as the Colts began training camp, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

Leonard was limited to individual drills during OTAs, but he has been cleared for team practices, though his recovery from back surgery is still ongoing. The linebacker believes he previously rushed his return, which caused further complications, so Leonard's reps will likely remain capped throughout training camp and preseason with an eye on being available for the regular season come September.