Leonard (concussion) practiced in a red noncontact jersey Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Leonard has been in the concussion protocol since mid-August, but it was encouraging to see him back on the practice field Wednesday, even though he was in a noncontact jersey. He has a week and a half to return to full strength ahead of the Colts' regular-season opener against the Jaguars on Sept. 10.
More News
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Set to play•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Still making progress•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Practices on first day of camp•
-
Colts' Shaquille Leonard: Passes physical, not yet practicing•