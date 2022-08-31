Leonard (back) returned to practice Wednesday, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Leonard was activated off the PUP list Tuesday, securing a spot on the 53-man roster, and returned to practice Wednesday, all signs that he should be good to go for Week 1 against the Texans. The 2018 second-round pick has had back-to-back rough years on the health front, undergoing a small procedure on his ankle in July 2021 before having surgery to repair two discs in his back this June. Leonard has registered at least 120 tackles in all four of his NFL campaigns, but he's never matched his impressive rookie season (163 tackles and seven sacks).