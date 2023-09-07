Leonard (concussion) has received medical clearance Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Leonard has fully cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and can be considered on track to suit up for his usual starting role during Sunday's regular-season opener against Jacksonville. He only suited up for three games in 2022 due to a pair of surgeries on his neck and back and is now looking to bounce back in 2023.
