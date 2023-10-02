Leonard had three total tackles in Sunday's overtime loss to the Rams. He played on just 37 of the defense's 82 snaps as the Colts limited his workload as he works his way back from injury. "Once he's fully, 100% healthy, he'll start taking more snaps on third-down opportunities, he'll be relieved of his snap count and we'll go ahead and get back to our regular schedule," linebacker E.J. Speed told the Indianapolis Star.

Leonard only appeared in three games in 2022 due to a pair of surgeries on his neck and back. He also missed time in the preseason due to a concussion. Leonard's snap count has declined in each of the four games as his performance may be an issue although head coach Shane Steichen said he's not currently dealing with an injury.