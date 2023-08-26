Leonard remains in concussion protocol but is making progress, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
It is still unclear when Leonard sustained the concussion, but it sounds like he is trending in the right direction. Expect the Bills to continue exercising caution with the three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker in order to ensure his health for the start of the regular season.
