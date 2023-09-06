Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Leonard is still in the concussion protocol, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Leonard has been in the five-step protocol since Aug. 19, leaving his status for Sunday's season opener against the Jaguars in doubt. If Leonard is unable to gain clearance to play before Sunday, Grant Stuard would be the next man up on the depth chart to start at the weak-side linebacker spot.