Leonard is still in concussion protocols Wednesday, according to head coach Shane Steichen,Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Leonard has been in protocols since Aug. 19, leaving his status for Sunday against the Jaguars in doubt. If he is unable to gain clearance to play before Sunday, Cameron McGrone will likely handle middle-linebacker duties for the Colts.
