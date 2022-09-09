Leonard (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Texans, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Leonard logged a full practice Wednesday but was limited Thursday and Friday. Colts head coach Frank Reich said Leonard is still making good progress, but he added that the "best thing for our team" is to hold him out for the season opener. The All-Pro linebacker underwent back surgery in June, and despite positive progress, Indianapolis has remained cautious with its stud linebacker. In his absence, JoJo Domann, E.J. Speed and Grant Stuard are all candidates for increased roles.