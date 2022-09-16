Leonard (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard will be sidelined for a second straight week to start the season after undergoing back surgery in June. The superstar linebacker has shown positive progress in his rehab, but Indianapolis has remained cautious. In Leonard's absence, E.J. Speed, who finished Week 1 with seven tackles and a sack, is expected to garner another start in Week 2.