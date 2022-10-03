Leonard (concussion) has been ruled out for the Colts' Week 5 matchup with the Broncos on Thursday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

After missing the Colts' first three games while recovering from back surgery, Leonard made his debut Sunday against the Titans, only to exit after playing just 16 snaps due to concussion symptoms. The Colts will be proactive in ruling Leonard out for Week 5, giving the star linebacker some extra time to clear the protocol ahead of the team's Week 6 game against the Jaguars on Oct. 16.