Leonard (back) will be active for Sunday's Week 8 contest versus the Commanders, JJ Stankevitz of the Colts' official website reports.

Leonard will return to the field for the first time since Week 4, but head coach Frank Reich said Friday that he will be "on a pitch count" in the contest. Regardless of the amount of snaps he plays, the 27-year-old is a welcomed addition to a defensive unit that has been very inconsistent this year. Leonard produced 122 tackles, eight pass deflections, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 16 games last season.