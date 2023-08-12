Leonard (back) is expected to play in Saturday's opening preseason contest, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
The Pro Bowl linebacker has been brought along slowly throughout training camp to date, but it appears as if Leonard is finally past the back injury that eventually required surgery last season. Leonard and emerging linebacker Zaire Franklin quietly represent one of the better interior linebacker tandems in the NFL currently.
