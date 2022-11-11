Colts coach Jeff Saturday said that Leonard (back/ankle) suffered a setback during practice Wednesday and will not be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Leonard underwent ankle surgery this offseason and dealt with numerous injuries, including a back issue, that kept him out for all but one game over the first seven weeks of the season. The star middle linebacker was able to return in Week 8 against Washington and subsequently play 58 defensive snaps over Indianapolis' past two games. However, it appears these back and ankle issues have flared back up, leaving him out until at least Week 11 versus Philadelphia. With Leonard sidelined, expect linebackers Zaire Franklin and Bobby Okereke to play major roles Sunday against Las Vegas.