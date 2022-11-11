Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said that Leonard (back/ankle) suffered a setback during practice Wednesday and won't be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Leonard underwent ankle surgery this offseason and dealt with numerous injuries -- including a back issue -- that kept him out for all but one game over the first seven weeks of the season. The star middle linebacker was able to return Week 8 against Washington and subsequently played 58 defensive snaps over Indianapolis' past two games. However, with either the back or ankle issue having flared back up, Leonard is set to receive an MRI and will be sidelined for at least one more contest. Expect E.J. Speed to serve as Leonard's primary replacement Sunday in Las Vegas.